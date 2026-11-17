Village to Village 1: A Woman's Journey through the Decades (2 showings)
Village to Village 1: A Woman's Journey through the Decades (2 showings)
Join Katja Grace for a slideshow presentation of traditional hand weavers from indigenous villages in the Ecuadorian Andes and the Guatemalan highlands. Fair trade textiles will be available for suggested donation.
NOTE: There are two showings:
Paonia Senior Center on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2-4 PM
KVNF Community Room on Tuesday, December 8th from 4-6 PM
Katja will also present Village to Village 2: A Woman's Journey Across the Decades as a slideshow presentation of traditional, indigenous artisans from the Andean highlands of Peru and the Kuna Yala islands of Panama at KVNF Community Room on Thursday, December 10th from 4-6 PM
Direct questions to Katja Grace at #707-234-0732
KVNF Community Room
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Katja Grace