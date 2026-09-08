Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Dr. Bruce Ackerman and Susan Werner, both retired wildlife biologists who will present "Whale Watching, Birding and Kayaking in Baja Mexico" with images of whale sightings as well as other parts of their adventure including kayaking, fishing, snorkeling with sea lions and, of course a few birding excursions. The presentation will be Thursday October 8, 7:00 PM (In Person or Zoom) Baldridge Hall, Montrose United Methodist Church, 647 South 1st Street, Montrose. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org