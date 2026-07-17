Wildfire Preparedness
Wildfire Preparedness
Presentation by the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition's John Rizza mitigating wildfire danger to homes and ranches in Delta County and resources available. Presented by the Western Slope Conservation Center's Wildfire Ready Action Plan and its Watershed Committee.
The Paradise Theatre
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Western Slope Conservation Center
info@theconservationcenter.org
Artist Group Info
rdinca@yahoo.com
The Paradise Theatre
215 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428