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Wildfire Preparedness

Wildfire Preparedness

Presentation by the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition's John Rizza mitigating wildfire danger to homes and ranches in Delta County and resources available. Presented by the Western Slope Conservation Center's Wildfire Ready Action Plan and its Watershed Committee.

The Paradise Theatre
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Western Slope Conservation Center
info@theconservationcenter.org
https://westernslopeconservation.org

Artist Group Info

rdinca@yahoo.com
The Paradise Theatre
215 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428