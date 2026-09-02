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Writing for Change

Writing for Change

Stories have power.

Learn how to use personal narrative and persuasive writing to make change. In these three 1-hour sessions with author activist Rivera Sun, you’ll explore how to write op-Ed’s, letters to the editor, social posts, and public comments that advance the issues you care about.

The Hearth
Every 3 weeks through Oct 29, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org