Writing for Change
Writing for Change
Stories have power.
Learn how to use personal narrative and persuasive writing to make change. In these three 1-hour sessions with author activist Rivera Sun, you’ll explore how to write op-Ed’s, letters to the editor, social posts, and public comments that advance the issues you care about.
The Hearth
Every 3 weeks through Oct 29, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org