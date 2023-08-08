River Park and school loop trail repairs near completion

Ben Graves, from The Nature Connection, called damage done to two popular walking trails in Paonia, "quite an impressive flood event."

Graves compared the flooding to a “one hundred year event.” To prevent future damage the trail closest to the river has been moved in about 25 to 30 feet. Graves says the school side of the trails received less flooding damage.

Some of the repair work was done by he Wilder Bunch funded by Colorado Parks and Wildlife non-motorized trail grant as well as local municipalities. Extensive chainsaw work to remove fallen trees was made possible by a grant from the GOCO.

Cost for the repairs on both the Paonia K8 Loop and the River Walk Trail on the east side was estimated at over $62,000 dollars.

Kathy Swartz, interim executive director for Western Slope Conservation Center says despite the high price tag, community members, organizations and businesses stepped up. Donations to repair the river trails have exceeded the need with additional monies ear marked to help a maintain the trails.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the repairs on the trails and the school loop trail will be held on Friday, September 1st.