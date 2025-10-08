Delta Pride to host 'Frights and Rights' gay pride events

This year's Delta Pride events will take place at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, Colorado. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz about this year's annual celebration.

CELEBRATION ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

" On Saturday, we start our events at noon and we are going to have our people parade. We're going to have booths, vendors, food trucks, resources, and lots of swag. The main thing, I think, is what we are going to be promoting for Delta Pride this year is definitely friends and family and acceptance," said Saenz.

Other events on Saturday include live bands and colorful drag performers. Later that evening, there will be an 18 and older 'Out and Unafraid Glow Party and Drag Show."

FRIGHTS AND RIGHTS THEME

This year's theme is 'Frights and Rights.' Saenz said the theme chosen during a recent Delta Pride board meeting is especially important due to the continued efforts of the Trump Administration to take away LGBTQ rights.

"They're very important, especially now, and even more so because of the recent canceling of our events, but it's really important. I mean, of course, because it's, you know, Halloween themed and rights because, you know, they're slowly being stripped from us. Um, but together, rights and rights kind of go together for what is happening in our lives right now, especially for our transgender people," said Saenz when asked about the meaning of this year's themes.

ADULT PARTY CANCELLED

In a rare move the non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ plus community, announced on its Facebook Page the cancellation of the Delta Pride Rainbow Party scheduled for Friday, October 17. The adult only event was to take place at La Familia Restaurant in Cedaredge.

"Unfortunately, the people against us are louder. And we're talking about a locally owned business that provides for their families. They're being basically targeted, saying, 'well, we're not going to come there if you're going to support those people.' And the quote was, 'go woke, go broke.'," Saenz said about a post on a local town's community Facebook page.

"And of course, there was a few comments specifically from one person, but I'm not here to like, you know, judge or bash anybody. My whole thing is, you know, we are the United States of America and we we're supposed to be behind one another and not wish for each other to fail," Saenz said referencing the closeness of the small community in Cedaredge, Colorado.

" I mean, everybody knows everybody, right? Everybody went to school together. You shop together, your kids go to school together. You know, your friends watch somebody else's kids. I mean, everybody knows everybody. And the simple fact that somebody doesn't like a drag show and probably would not attend but would rather cause harm for a business. It just hurts my heart."

Saenz, went on to say, "You know, there are so many things that I don't agree with or I don't attend, but I'm not there to bash people or tell them you don't deserve to be here. We are humans. This shouldn't be a political thing."

MAIN EVENTS WILL TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY

Despite the cancellation of the Delta Pride Rainbow Party, Saenz said the main events will go on as planned on Saturday and will honor this year's theme.

"I think, the theme 'Out and Unafraid' really stands really strong right now, since we did have to cancel an event, because we're not going back into the closet. You know, we will exist... just because you don't want us at certain places ... we're just trying to have a good time and just live our lives."