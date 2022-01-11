© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2022

Published January 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST
Patterson Inn in Denver
  • Two snowshoers and their dog died Saturday in an avalanche near Breckenridge
  • CDPHE updates COVID guidelines for schools
  • New report finds at least 63 people died in 2020 as a result of domestic violence incidents in Colorado
  • Delta City Council finalizes new comprehensive plan, Delta Unleashed
  • Gov. Jared Polis asking lawmakers to boost state budget by $500M
  • Kate Redmond speaks with Denver hotelier Chris Chiari about his plan to open licensed cannabis consumption hotel

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastCAICAvalanche DeathscdpheCOVID-19Domestic ViolencePhil WeiserDeltaDelta UnleashedCannabisMarijuanaKate RedmondScott Franz
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
