KVNF Regional Newscast: April 20, 2022

This week, JAD’s Mile High Smoke will become the first recreational dispensary in Colorado with a lounge where consumers can smoke, eat, or drink THC-infused products onsite, according to the Denver Post. Owner Josh Davis says he is giving recreational users a safe place to consume marijuana, be relaxed, and stay as long as they want. Behind the bar he will offer up pizzas and hot dogs along with flower, edibles, and THC beer without alcohol.

The Crawford Water Conservancy District has started a construction project 7 years in the planning to pipe 25,000 feet of an open, earthen ditch. The Delta County Independent reports last fall the upper portion of the Aspen Canal was piped. When both sections are complete, over 5 miles of unlined, earthen ditch will be piped from the Crawford Reservoir to Cottonwood Creek, a natural drainage into the Gunnison River. The pipe will ideally conserve an estimated 220 acre feet of water previously lost to seepage and potentially reduce 369 tons of salt as well as an estimated 24 pounds of selenium going into the Colorado River System annually. The project is funded by the Bureau of Reclamation for the Colorado River Storage Project Act. The Aspen Canal supplies water to 8,200 acres of irrigated farmland in the Gunnison watershed as well as the Crawford Clipper Ditch Company and the Grandview Canal.

The Delta County Planning Commission heard more about public support for solar energy, and signaled upcoming limits to public access for meetings by ending the online attendance option. Kate Redmond reports.

The housing crunch has some folks looking to public lands as a place to live. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.

