KVNF Regional Newscast: May 5, 2026

New federal policy may impact wildfire prevention efforts in Colorado

The Trump administration is adding new conditions to U.S. Forest Service agreements—requiring states to align with federal positions on diversity, equity and inclusion, immigration, and transgender athletes. Several states say that the requirements clash with existing state law, putting some wildfire mitigation funding at risk. Already, at least one state is reporting that the new rules have stalled work to reduce wildfire risk and assist with projects on national forest lands. Other states say the requirements are so vague that they don’t know how to follow them.

The funding at risk supports critical work like thinning forests, clearing brush, and reducing fire risk on and near national forest lands. Without agreements in place, some wildfire prevention work could be delayed or halted altogether. Experts say that could have real consequences as Colorado heads into wildfire season, especially with dry conditions increasing the risk of large fires. The situation has created a standoff between states and the federal government, with little clarity so far on how states are supposed to comply.

Boulder celebrates workers at May Day event

Last Friday, May 1st, was May Day. It's a holiday that recognizes labor movements and workers’ rights.For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU’s Elena Klaver went to a May Day celebration in Boulder and spoke with Alejandra Beatty with the Boulder Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO about the current state of workers' rights in Colorado.

Montrose Public Library starts seed lending library

This year, the Montrose Public Library has introduced something new— a seed library program that allows residents to pick up to grow in their gardens. KVNF spoke with Willa Buresh, a youth services librarian, about the program.