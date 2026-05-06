KVNF Regional Newscast: May 6, 2026

Paonia pauses on appointing town officials

The Paonia’s Board of Trustees has paused key town appointments. At Tuesday’s meeting, trustees voted unanimously to delay reappointing several town officials for 30 days. According to the Delta County Independent, Stefen Wynn would have been confirmed as town administrator and treasurer, Samira Vetter as town clerk, Clayton Buchner as town attorney, and Julie Huffman as municipal judge. But newly seated trustees said they need more time. Trustee Sheree Fischer emphasized the importance of understanding the town’s internal systems before making decisions. Fischer said as a new trustee, she wants access to the town’s accounting system and time to review how things work, adding that a short delay would allow the board to make a more informed choice. Trustee Anne Lee Foster agreed, asking for clearer insight into financial reports and systems, similar to the orientation trustees received for the town’s camera system.

The board voted to revisit the appointments at its second meeting in May. The discussion drew strong public comment. Some residents questioned whether Wynn should continue serving in both administrator and treasurer roles. Others suggested restructuring the positions altogether, including making interim appointments. But Mayor Paige Smith defended the current setup, pointing to budget awards and strengthened financial controls under Wynn’s leadership. She said she has full confidence in the system’s integrity.

Buck Creek Ranch permanently conserved

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that a large ranch north of Paonia Reservoir has been permanently conserved, which will protect its senior water rights, as well as agricultural uses and wildlife habitat.

Buck Creek Ranch is a nearly 500-acre working ranch located along Colorado Highway 133 between Paonia Reservoir and McClure Pass. Colorado West Land Trust announced that the ranch entered into a conservation easement that will ensure the property remains dedicated to livestock grazing and hay production. Approximately 182 acres of the ranch are irrigated, relying on senior water rights from East Muddy Creek, Buck Creek, and associated tributaries, according to the Land Trust. These water rights support agriculture, as well as create temporary wetlands benefitting wildlife. Colorado West Land Trust Conservation Director Ilana Moir said in a statement that “The protection of Buck Creek Ranch builds on the priorities we’ve identified in our Water Protection Plan. By integrating land and water conservation, we’re helping address declining water supplies, supporting local agriculture, and protecting the habitats that sustain both wildlife and our communities.”

Legal foreign workers across region affected by difficulties renewing work permits

Some lawmakers are warning that legal foreign workers in the United States may face multiple hurdles renewing their work permits. As the Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez reports, many workers and businesses could be affected.

Emergency medicine services lag in rural areas

As Colorado prepares for summer tourism, visitors planning trips to rural communities might assume that if they have a medical emergency, they will receive the same level of emergency care they would at home. However, that’s not always the case. Rural communities may lack a hospital or even a fully staffed emergency response team. For example, the rural Hinsdale County Emergency Medical Services recently lost its only paramedic. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, that’s left the county’s EMS system in a pinch ahead of its peak tourism season.