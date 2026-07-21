KVNF Regional Newscast: July 22, 2026

Investigation into Montrose Superintendent to wrap up soon

Montrose County School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stevenson has been in limbo since the school board placed her on leave last month. A majority of school board members voted to place her on leave during a third-party investigation into her conduct following allegations that were made against Olathe Elementary Principal Jennifer Hesse. At yesterday’s meeting, school board president Neisha Balleck said the investigation is wrapping up:

The school board has been widely criticized for the decision to place Dr. Stevenson on leave, with some members of the public even calling for president Neisha Balleck to step down.

Poll finds differences and commonalities between Coloradans

A bipartisan poll released yesterday finds Colorado voters agree that free and fair elections are important. But they split sharply along party lines over whether they trust the people who administer them. Despite the political divisions, the survey found broad agreement on Colorado values, like affordability and protecting state land and wildlife. Kevin Ingham, with the Colorado Polling Institute, says that, “Today 70% say that as Coloradans, we have more in common than what divides us... the vast majority of us see commonalities with our neighbors.”

About two-thirds of voters also believe Colorado’s best days are still ahead. The poll surveyed roughly 650 registered voters from June 26 through July 1.

Mudslide floods Palm Theatre in Telluride

Portions of Southwest Colorado saw major rainstorms last week/recently. In Telluride, a mudslide buried the local Palm Theatre in feet of water and mud. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO’s Julia Caulfield brings us the story.

Rain triggers additional mudslides in Colorado

A major mudslide on Monday also closed portions of Interstate 70. As of 8:45 yesterday evening, the highway had been closed for more than 24 hours between exit 97, near Silt, and exit 105, near New Castle. According to the Colorado Sun, the landslide pushed mud, water and debris across more than 300 yards of the highway up to 3 feet deep in some parts. A news release states that “There is a lot of material for the crews to clear and water to drain.” The regular rain showers have been helpful relief for drought and fires in western Colorado, but the slow pace of the storm elevated the risk of flash flooding and resulting debris flows and mudslides, especially in burn scar areas where vegetation that would normally absorb rainfall has been stripped away. The Colorado Department of Transportation warns that debris flows can exceed speeds of 35 mph. The destructive landslides are triggered by intense rainfall along areas where wildfires have burned, but can also happen in extremely dry conditions. Heavy rainfall on the Western Slope later this week could trigger additional runoff, especially in and below burn scars. State transportation crews are monitoring highways near the Ferris and Gold Mountain fire burn scars on the Western Slope and are prepared to close roads on short notice if conditions become unsafe.