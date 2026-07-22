KVNF Regional Newscast: July 23, 2026

$100 million program aims to pay Colorado River users to conserve

Colorado officials announced Wednesday a state-run conservation program that will let the Upper Basin states — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — pay water users to voluntarily cut back in 2027 and 2028, using $100 million promised by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The long-expected announcement came at the July meeting of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, where members weighed draft criteria — among them avoiding negative community impacts and encouraging tribal participation. The board finalizes them in September.

Aspen Journalism reports such programs have traditionally targeted agricultural users, who use most Colorado River water; officials hope this one draws municipal and industrial participation too.

After an iceless winter, wildfire cuts into Ouray's summer rebound

Wildfires in Colorado, Utah and Arizona are bringing new economic challenges to mountain towns that hoped summer would offset a difficult winter.

Ouray's ice climbing festival was nearly iceless in a warm winter, and fewer people came. Tony Schmidt, who owns Ouray Meat and Cheese Market, banked on summer for a rebound — then came the Gold Mountain Fire, with evacuations, road closures and a cancelled 100-mile trail race.

"Tourism in the summertime is what drives this whole town," Schmidt said.

His business is down 40 to 50%, and city officials told local media visitation is down about the same. Now he's setting up an online shop. — Rachel Cohen, Mountain West News Bureau

Delta County's new superintendent begins with a 20-stop listening tour

New Delta County superintendent Amber Clark — with new Assistant Superintendent Joe Simo and new HR Director Doug Craig — introduced herself to the county commissioners Tuesday and outlined a listening tour of more than 20 stops through September. It's informal, with no sign-up required, and aims to gather input before changes.

"I would say the message is consistency," Clark said. "We'll change things as they need to be changed, but for right now, we're just getting to know our people, our teams, and our teachers."

Principals return July 28; school starts August 17.

Montrose council clears the way for November charter amendments, over objections

Before Monday's work session, Mayor Michael Badagliacco announced a plan to amend the Tuesday agenda to take up placing potential charter amendments on the November ballot — only whether to reserve the spot, not what the amendments would say. Council member J. David Reed objected.

"We are now going to meet the 24-hour rule and amend our agenda with little public notice that this is going to occur," Reed said. "That's an abusive process."

The move came less than a month after the council voted 3 to 2 against forming a Citizens Charter Review Commission, a group of residents who would recommend charter amendments. Badagliacco called the new item procedural: "This particular item is strictly to reserve the space for the ballot if, if we actually approve any items for the ballot." Statutory deadlines drove the timing, City Attorney Chris Dowsey said — 100 days before the election falls on July 23.

Reed spoke for 10 minutes. "It is a decision about whether the people of Montrose will have a meaningful voice," he said, noting that voters rejected a package of charter amendments last year. "No emergency exists tonight," he added, "except for those who want to rush to November with as little citizen participation as possible."

Council member Dave Frank agreed, calling the process rushed and inappropriate. Badagliacco noted residents can bypass the council entirely with a petition.

Council voted to notify the county clerk it intends to place one or more charter amendment questions on the November 3 ballot.

