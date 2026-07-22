KVNF Regional Newscast: July 21, 2026

Fallen pilot honored with procession

The helicopter pilot that died while fighting the Gold Mountain Fire was honored with a memorial procession yesterday.

Nicholas Dale was transported to Denver International Airport alongside a procession of emergency vehicles along the more than 300 mile route that began in Montrose.

56-year-old Dale was from British Columbia, in Canada.

His helicopter went down July 12th fighting the Gold Mountain Fire. Dale is one of four firefighters to lose their life battling Colorado wildfires since late June.

The procession went to Grand Junction and then proceeded along Interstate 70, through Glenwood Springs, Vail and Silverthorne before arriving in Denver.

Firefighters make progress on Gold Mountain Fire

And we have a hopeful update on the Gold Mountain Fire. Officials announced yesterday that firefighters have reached 24% containment. The fire was hovering around 11-13% containment for the past week, so the jump to nearly a quarter contained represents significant progress. But that number may decrease if the fire grows faster than containment efforts.

Officials say that recent precipitation, cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped, but some of the fuel remains very dry and in need of long‑term moisture. Slight increases in fire activity are possible, but the potential for large growth is gradually decreasing with seasonal moisture. Lightning, brief heavy rain and strong winds continue to be key safety concerns.

The Trump administration has killed tax credits for renewable energy, fought to end wind farms and called solar panels “ugly.” So it’s notable that a small Native American tribe in Colorado has managed to keep one big solar project on track. KSUT’s Adam Burke reports there’s still strong demand for their new carbon-free electricity.