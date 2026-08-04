KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2026

Flash floods render six residences uninhabitable

Last week’s flash floods that closed a large portion of U.S. 550 also caused severe damage to six residences that have since been deemed uninhabitable. The Montrose Daily Press reports that five of the residences were homes and one was an RV used as a home, which was completely destroyed.

Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry told the Press that “ A lot of people think that when that immediate danger, the fire, is gone, then it’s over. The sad story is this is a continuing incident.”

Perry said Ouray County knew the damage from the fire would lead to floods and did its best to prepare. He said that “Four days after the fire started, we began working with the state for a flood plan for this area, because we knew it was going to be a risk. For us, given the nature of the terrain, it was critical for us to begin planning for the floods almost immediately.”

State provides guidance for small business owners facing aftermath of wildfires

The Colorado Small Business Development Center says that navigating the aftermath of a wildfire can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to do it alone. The SBDC is inviting small business owners, operators, and community leaders to weekly roundtable discussions designed to be low-pressure, highly approachable spaces where you can find practical guidance, share your experiences, and connect directly with a diverse team of business professionals. The sessions will be held virtually on Tuesdays from 12-1pm, beginning July 21st. More information can be found here.

Colorado's day of three governors

In just a few months Colorado voters will elect a new governor using all mail ballots, a process that has been proven to be safe and secure. In honor of the state’s 150th anniversary, Bente Birkeland with the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, takes us back to an election when voter fraud was so bad, Colorado elected a new Governor…or two, or three.

And even today Colorado holds the unique distinction of being only state to have three different governors in a single 24-hour day

Thankfully, Colorado’s election system is now secure– so, this snafu is a thing of the past. Again, Bente Birkeland brings us the story on how the state certified primary election results last week.

New EMT Volunteers Help Sustain Emergency Care in Lake City

In the tiny mountain town of Lake City, emergency medical care relies heavily on local volunteers. So when three residents recently completed a basic EMT course and passed the national boards, it's a cause for celebration in the community. As part of our continuing coverage of EMS services on the Western Slope, KVNF’s Laura Palmisano introduces us to two of the new volunteer EMTs.