KVNF Regional Newscast: August 10, 2026

Elk Fire grows over weekend, while Gold Mountain Fire is nearly contained

As of yesterday evening, the Elk Fire had increased to over 7,071 acres with 33% contained. Officials say this weekend saw moderate activity along portions of the western edge of the fire, which was expected based on current conditions and the fuels in that area.

White smoke was visible yesterday afternoon and into the evening, an indication of slower-moving fire burning through dead and down beetle-killed timber. Dead and down material continues to be the primary fuel carrying fire across the landscape.

Scattered showers developed south of the fire yesterday, but no significant moisture fell over the fire area.

Night operations continued through this morning, focused on monitoring activity and watching for winds that can influence fire behavior even as temperatures cool.

And the Gold Mountain Fire 90% contained, and many personnel are now working on repair efforts. This work includes road grading, reseeding, and repairing containment lines.

CDOT begins repairs from flooding and debris slides

The Colorado Department of Transportation is engaged in a different kind of repair work. Due to recent floods, CDOT is removing debris and cleaning drainages at several slide paths and creek crossings between Ridgway and Ouray. Motorists may encounter delays and alternating traffic while crews repair and clean highway shoulders, drainages and culverts.

As part of that effort, CDOT is beginning a week-long operation today to remove remaining burn scar debris from underneath the Cutler Creek bridge structure, about four miles north of Ouray. Large logs, rocks and mud will be transported to stockpile locations away from the drainage.

Motorists should plan for 15 to 20 minute delays and should allow for extra travel time.

Operations to clear rockfall and mud debris between Telluride and Norwood are also beginning. Multiple large mud and rock slides crossed CO 145 on July 21 and require extensive work to clear shoulders, culverts and drainages.

Activity from the shoulder of CO 145 between Norwood and Placerville can be expected to continue through late-August.

CDOT also says that as monsoon weather patterns remain in the forecast, crews are prepared to monitor and respond to flooding hazards. Motorists are reminded that safety closures may be put in place to protect motorists from the potential of flash floods, mudslides, rockfall or other hazards that can be triggered by heavy rains especially in burn scar areas.

Research finds that heatwaves can rapidly chew through mountain snowpacks

A new study has identified what researchers have dubbed "snow-eater heatwaves." The early season weather patterns are making water supplies less predictable. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reports.

Can beavers help prevent wildfires?

Beavers have a big impact on water ecosystems in the region.

By building dams, they can slow rivers and create wetlands and provide habitat for wildlife.

Beavers also help fireproof landscapes.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KFFR's Ryan Wilson spoke with Abby Loberg with the Upper Colorado Watershed Environment Team about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park.

