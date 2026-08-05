KVNF Regional Newscast: August 5, 2026

300 cyclists set to tour south-central Colorado roadways from Aug. 10 to 14

The week-long Colorado's Ride bicycle tour is scheduled to take place between Crested Butte, Buena Vista, Salida and Gunnison. Approximately 300 cyclists will participate in the event which will take place on highways and several county roads. Highways won’t be closed, so the motorists will be sharing the road with cyclists. CDOT is reminding motorists to be prepared and to share the road. You can find a map and schedule of the tour on coloradosride.com or on codot.gov .

Montrose City Council votes to put charter amendment on November ballot that would require city council approval to hire or fire police chief, city clerk

At Monday’s work session, the Montrose City Council agreed to advance several charter amendments to the November ballot. One of the amendments, which received significant public comment, would require the approval of city council in the appointment and removal of the police chief and city clerk. That responsibility currently falls under the city manager. At the beginning of the discussion, Mayor Badagliacco clarified the motivation behind the proposed amendment, saying that "this was never an intent to have the council be the sole... authority to hire and fire. It was all an attempt in order to make sure we, as council and city manager, work together to make sure that neither side was able to do that." He also said that he "did not communicate that well," and apologized to the public and the police chief for the previous lack of clarity.

Council member J. David Reed says he strongly opposes the change, but since he believed it would end up on the ballot, he drafted language that he felt would be the least harmful while still meeting the desires of the council members who support the measure.

During public comment, residents largely derided the proposed change. Former council member Bill Patterson said that the amendment was unnecessary, because city council can fire the city manager if they aren't making wise hiring decisions.

The measure ultimately passed 3-2, with Frank and Reed dissenting, and will appear on the November ballot.

Olathe Sweet Corn facing a difficult year

On Colorado’s Western Slope, the arrival of Olathe Sweet Corn has always felt like a promise of summer, of abundance, and of a valley that knows how to grow something special. But this year, that promise has been tested. Drought, monsoons, rising costs, and stubborn pests have all converged, leaving farmers to wonder what the future of sweet corn might look like. Reporter Lisa Young spoke with one West Slope producer on this year’s challenges and the uncertain future for sweet corn growers.