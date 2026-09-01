KVNF Regional Newscast: September 1, 2026

2 dead, roughly 15 missing after flash flood hits Grand Canyon

Many people in the KVNF listening area are avid river recreationists, and know the Mountain West’s rivers and boating areas well. Yesterday morning, tragedy struck at A site many of these recreationists likely know– the Phantom Ranch area of the Grand Canyon. Intense flash flooding swept through the area, which is nestled at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. It’s on the north side of the Colorado River, tucked in beside Bright Angel Creek, and can only be reached by mule, on foot, or by rafting the Colorado River. The site has several cabins, providing the only lodging below the canyon rim. As of Tuesday morning, 62 individuals have been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the surrounding area. Search and recovery efforts are underway. As of production time yesterday afternoon, over a dozen people were missing and two have been confirmed dead. The National Park Service is asking any member of the public who knew a hiker or backpacker traveling through the area to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch.

The flooding also caused extensive damage to inner canyon infrastructure, including the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies water from the canyon to the park. The waterline is currently not operational, leaving the park with limited water reserves. As a result, Stage 4 water restrictions were implemented on the South Rim yesterday.

State releases preliminary data on school district performance

Preliminary data on Colorado school districts were released yesterday. Performance frameworks are part of the state’s accountability system and combine measures of student academic growth, academic achievement and postsecondary and workforce readiness, such as graduation, dropout and college matriculation rates. The ratings released today are preliminary and will be finalized in the coming months.

Both Ouray and Hinsdale counties rated as Accredited with Distinction, the highest rating achieved by only 7% of districts. Delta was rated as Accredited, the second highest rating, which was awarded to roughly half the districts in the state. Montrose was one step below, rated as Accredited with Improvement Plan.

School districts have until Oct. 15 to provide additional data through the “request to reconsider” process, which may result in a rating change before frameworks are presented to the State Board of Education later this fall. KVNF will bring you more information on our local school districts once the final data is released.

Redistricting proposal will appear on November ballot

The Colorado Secretary of State announced yesterday that a conservative-backed redistricting proposal will appear on November’s ballot. The measure would create a new commission to redraw the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts. The Colorado Sun reports that it was submitted by Advance Colorado, a conservative political nonprofit that doesn’t disclose its donors. Under the rule, redistricting would require approval by the new commission and would have to be adopted by the Colorado Supreme Court. It also aims to prevent any gerrymandering, and would bar any plan from being adopted that would divide communities of interest or favor one political party. Because Colorado’s redistricting process is laid out in the state constitution, only a constitutional amendment can change it. A change in the state constitution can only happen with voter approval.

Brutal conditions leave Colorado farmers and ranchers struggling

Prolonged drought in the Colorado River Basin has forced farmers and ranchers to make tough decisions this year.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on how that’s impacted mental health in agriculture.

City answers questions about 2026 election dispute

Last week we reported that Montrose's city clerk hand-counted eighty-three ballots in the April election, rather than run them through the county's machines, and hadn't said why. This week the city answered, and KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

