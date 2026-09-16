KVNF Regional Newscast: September 16, 2026

GMUG reopens areas closed due to Elk Fire

As Colorado nears the end of a brutal wildfire season, all national forest areas that were closed due to the Elk Fire have reopened. The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announced that all closure areas associated with the Elk Fire would be rescinded yesterday morning.

GMUG says that even though closure areas are being lifted, reopening does not mean these landscapes are safe or that fire operations have stopped. Although active fire may not be observed, the impacts of the wildfire will be lasting. Visitors should expect unpredictable and changing conditions throughout the burn area. Burned terrain can shift without warning, hazards can be found within the Elk fire footprint and weather can rapidly trigger dangerous events. The Forest Service may still adjust access, routes or recreation sites as needed to protect public safety while conditions evolve.

These hazards can include mudslides, flash floods, holes in soil from burnt root systems, unstable trees, ash particles, and lingering heat.

In other words, GMUG isn’t encouraging visitors to rush back into the area. Entering the landscapes requires careful planning and extreme caution.

Montrose City Council accepting applications for vacant seat

Montrose City Council is looking for a new member to fill the District IV seat left vacant following Dave Frank’s resignation. Frank stepped down on September 7th, citing stress caused by tension on the council. Now, the four remaining council members must appoint someone to the open seat. Interested District IV residents can submit an online application, due by September 23rd. Finalists will be interviewed in an October 5th work session.

RDR (:40) Colorado judges can stop livestreaming most criminal court hearings for the next 90 days, despite a state law requiring them to be shown online. The temporary order comes from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Monica Márquez (MAR-kez). She says videos are being reposted and edited on social media. Some have been used to harass victims, witnesses and court staff. The directive puts the court at odds with Colorado lawmakers, who have repeatedly required most criminal proceedings to be streamed. Judges can still choose to livestream, and physical courtrooms remain open to the public. // The court says it will use the pause to look for technical fixes and better ways to prevent misuse.

Vail Resorts sees jump in shares after five years of decline, following nomination of new board members

Vail Resorts had a good day on Wall Street. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Sarah Mulholland reports on what might be behind it.

Brody Wilson takes us to the Delta Car Show

Last Friday, more than 175 classic cars lined Main Street in downtown Delta. KVNF's Brody Wilson walked the rows with a recorder and brings is into the heard of American car culture.