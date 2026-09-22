KVNF Regional Newscast: September 22, 2026

New estate in Montrose County enters conservation easement

The Vogelaar family has donated their approximately 1,360-acre Horsefly Mesa Ranch to Colorado West Land Trust, and has been placed under a conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.

A press release says that “Horsefly Mesa Ranch is a remarkable landscape where working ranchland, wildlife habitat, and scenic open space come together. Its meadows, woodlands, ponds, springs, and riparian areas support grazing and provide essential habitat and water for wildlife, including mule deer and elk summer and calving range.”

The conservation easement will permanently protect the land, so it can’t be developed even if it transfers ownership. Proceeds from the eventual sale of the conserved property will support Colorado West Land Trust’s efforts to protect other special places throughout western Colorado.

The ranch was passed down to Anita Vogelaar from her parents, Cecil, aka “Skinny” and Dorothy Vogelaar. Anita took over management of the ranch after her father’s death in 1973. Her kids say they spent summers at the ranch without electricity or running water, learning to work hard and love the land. Anita passed away in 2024.

Her family says she protected the land fiercely. In the 70s, she successfully fought a proposal that would have extended a company’s power lines across the ranch.

Anita’s son says that donating the ranch “gives us a way to honor what we believe was our mother’s greatest wish for the ranch: that it remain undeveloped and a place where wildlife can continue to thrive.”

Montrose County School Board schedules special meeting to discuss "threatened litigation"

The Montrose County School Board is continuing to deal with the fallout of this summer’s investigation into former Olathe elementary principal Jennifer Hesse and former Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson, even after Stephenson’s requested resignation.

The agenda for tomorrow night’s special meeting includes a list of contentious discussions to be held in executive session, with advice from the legal council. The board’s primary lawyer is Bryce Carlson, of Miller Farmer Carlson Law. The firm’s founder, Brad Miller, has been accused of asserting a right-wing agenda on the board he represents. Carlson is typically present when the board requests legal counsel, but Miller himself has appeared at least once at a Montrose School Board meeting.

The first topic of discussion is “threatened litigation against the District by a former employee.” The agenda doesn’t provide any further information about who is threatening litigation, or why.

The next issue is legal input on the recent investigation into Olathe Elementary, and whether a written investigative report should be prepared.

Montrose residents have sharply criticized the lack of written report, arguing that the public should have access to the allegations made and the subsequent findings. If the board receives a written report, then it will be subject to Colorado Open Records Act requests.

Executive session may also include a discussion of legal questions concerning state assessment administration and reporting.

The last motion on the agenda is to approve a proposed Interim Superintendent

Employment Agreement and present it to Dr. Jessica Kalb, who has been appointed in Dr. Stephenson’s absence.

The board will then move into a work session, which will focus on the superintendent search and superintendent goals.

Drought continues to impact the Mountain West

Record-breaking drought in the Mountain West has contributed to wildfire conditions and low reservoirs, and has hurt agriculture and recreation.

And as Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports, it could also affect leaf peeping.