KVNF Regional Newscast: September 17, 2026

As midterm elections approach, counties remind eligible voters to make sure their information is up to date

This year’s midterm elections are quickly approaching, and ballots will be sent out in a matter of weeks. It’s a great time for eligible voters to register, check their registration status, or update their address at GoVote Colorado.gov .

Online registration is available using a valid Colorado driver’s license or state-issued identification card, or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Voters can also use the website to find their polling locations and hours. That’s GoVoteColorado.gov.

Delta Board of Commissioners sign letter supporting rescission of 2001 National Roadless Rule

The Delta Board of Commissioners approved and signed a comment letter to the U.S. Forest Service supporting the rescission of the 2001 National Roadless Rule, with a modification noting that the 2012 Colorado Roadless Rule remains unaffected. Commissioner Wendell Kuntz said, “by rescinding the roadless rule, we give our land management agencies better management tools and techniques so that they can address large standing swaths of timber that have died or are dying so that we can get in front of these large catastrophic fires that we have been seeing. This does not open up 44.7 million acres to logging and road building."

The letter received some pushback during public comment. Melissa Newel, who works with the Western Slope Conservation Center, spoke during public comment. "Rescission of the roadless rule is not the answer to better wildfire mitigation, ecosystem resiliency, or forest health," she said. "Rather, it is the roadless rule that provides a framework to protect the ecological integrity of our forests through targeted management practices, to safeguard our drinking and agricultural water source resources, to conserve large swaths of connected wildlife habitat, and to provide abundant backcountry recreation experiences for the benefit of locals and visitors alike.

Newel is also on the board of KVNF, which doesn’t have any editorial control over the KVNF newsroom.

Marx agrees to moderated debate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx has changed his mind about debating Democrat Phil Weiser and has agreed to one moderated debate. Bente Birkeland from the Colorado Capital News Alliance tells us that Marx's campaign told Colorado Public Radio they agreed to this debate because Marx thought Harber would be fair. The debate is set for early October and it’s the first time the two candidates will share a stage. Marx previously said he wouldn’t do a debate moderated by traditional media and pushed for the candidates to talk to each other directly. Weiser opposed that approach and called it unserious. Weiser and Marx are also scheduled to speak at a Chamber of Commerce forum, also in October.

Marty Durlin brings us to the Grand Mesa Writers' Symposium

The Second Annual Grand Mesa Writers’ Symposium was held September 11 through the 13th in Cedaredge. Sponsored by the Grand Mesa Arts and Entertainment Center, the event attracted an enthusiastic group of instructors, speakers, writers and readers. For KVNF, Marty Durlin brings us the story.