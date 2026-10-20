KVNF Regional Newscast: October 20, 2026

Delta County School Board to consider new policies; Suppes mentions the possibility of subsequent litigation

The Delta County School Board held a nearly 2 hour executive session during last week’s regular session. According to the agenda, the board was receiving legal advice, specifically with respect to the potential adoption of new board policies.

After emerging from a roughly 1-hour-47-minute executive session with legal counsel, board president Beth Suppes said, "We have policy coming before the board next week that is very crucial to bring into our district. I think it has been discussed several times that we need protections on for all of our students' privacy."

Suppes also hinted at the subject of the meeting's executive session, saying, "we are learning is that our insurance company may or may not cover litigation costs that come with our decision. So I just think that it's important right now to do our own research on what we believe is best for our district and be ready for next week's vote."

Based on the agenda for next week’s meeting, it seems that the potential new policies related to transgender students’ participation in school sports, and the use of bathrooms within the school district. The board will review those policies on Thursday.

EPA faces lawsuit over Atrazine use

Environmental groups are suing the federal government over its handling of a widely used weedkiller. They say it’s polluting waterways. Our Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reports.

Charter Issues Committee on why Montrose residents should vote against proposed charter amendments

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and Montrose residents have the opportunity to vote on four potential amendments to the city charter.

Those amendments were proposed by Mayor Michael Badagliacco, after a 3-2 vote that rejected the formation of a citizens commission to review the city charter and recommend changes.

A group of citizens formed a committee in opposition to the amendments, citing what they say was a “rushed” process to get the measures on the ballot. In addition to frustration with the timing and lack of citizen review, the group says they take issue with the specific proposed changes.

KVNF sat down with two members of that group, Greg Cairns and Clif Faurer, to learn more about why they’re encouraging citizens to vote no.

