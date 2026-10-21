KVNF Regional Newscast: October 21, 2026

Valley Symphony Orchestra presents fall concert

The KVNF listening area is full of beautiful fall colors, with golden aspens and vibrant reds and oranges brightening the landscape. But fall won’t last forever, so why not enjoy the season with a little live music?

This weekend, the Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Anthems of Autumn: Sounds of Elegance. The program offers a chance to enjoy an afternoon or evening of orchestral music as the fall season comes to a close soon.

You can catch the performance at the Montrose Pavilion this Saturday at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 3 p.m.

New map tracks data center proposals on Western public lands

A new interactive map is tracking dozens of data center proposals moving through the federal government’s pipeline for public lands across the West.

The Center for Western Priorities says the Bureau of Land Management is considering at least 35 applications for data centers and related infrastructure across six Western states. Together, the proposals cover more than 24-thousand acres.

The map identifies 17 applications that appear to be for data center campuses, along with 13 for supporting infrastructure, including roads, water pipelines, telecommunications lines and power transmission. Five other applications couldn’t be classified using publicly available information.

Some proposals are especially large. NPR has reported that Project Beehive, planned for eastern Utah by Valar Atomics, would cover more than nine-thousand acres and rely on small modular nuclear reactors.

The proposals are raising questions about oversight. Unlike solar, wind and mining projects, data centers don’t have an established permitting process for development on public lands.

In Nevada, a proposed data center near Boulder City was initially approved without an environmental review. An appeals board halted the project in September, and a judge this week sent it back for proper environmental review.

Meanwhile, members of Congress have pressed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for answers about how these projects are being evaluated and whether the public will have a chance to weigh in.

The Center for Western Priorities says the map may undercount applications and acreage. It also stresses that applications are requests, not approvals, and some could still be denied or withdrawn.

The group is calling for a clear permitting process, thorough environmental reviews and public input before data centers move forward on public lands.

Delta homeless task force celebrates a year of the Riverbend Resource Center

The City of Delta’s nine-person task force on the unhoused, made up of citizens and city staff, met early in October to celebrate a year of progress and look ahead. Marty Durlin brings us the story.

The art of bookbinding

As part of the 25th annual Mountain Harvest Festival celebration last month in Paonia, several artists demoed their process. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to North Fork Valley artist Laura Zick, who showcased bookbinding.

