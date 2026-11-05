KVNF Regional Newscast: November 5, 2026

CD 3, CD4, some state and local ballot measures remain undecided

Polls closed across Colorado at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but counting every ballot takes time. Yesterday evening, we brought you the latest on several races and ballot measures across the KVNF listening area that were still too close to call. And as of 7:30 this morning, some of those contests remain undecided, as election officials continue counting the remaining votes.

Republican Jeff Hurd has slightly widened his lead against Democrat Dwayne Romero to maintain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but only by a few thousand votes. That race is still too close to call.

Across the state in District 4, Democrat Eileen Laubacher has lost her edge by a little bit, with a smaller margin separating her from incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert.

State propositions 134 and 135, which target transgender inclusion in sports and gender-affirming surgeries for minors, are both still too close to call. But for both propositions, the yes vote is leading by over 5%.

Amendments 85, 86, and 87, and propositions 132, 136, and 137 have also not been called yet.

And in the City of Montrose, the charter amendment that would move elections from November to April is gaining speed. The current balance is about 51% yes, 49% no– but it hasn’t been called yet. The amendments that would require council approval to hire and fire the police chief and city clerk haven’t been called yet, but both are leaning no.

If you want to check that your ballot was counted, head to the Colorado Secretary of State website. Some mistakes leading to ballot rejection , can be corrected through the curing process. The deadline is 11:59pm on Thursday, November 12th.

Cindee Williams appointed to vacant Montrose City Council seat

On Monday, the Montrose City Council unanimously appointed Cindee Williams to the vacant At Large seat. Councilmember J. David Reed made a lengthy statement about how members of city council are working towards a more unified, collaborative governing process.

He told attendees, “we have a community to run, and we cannot run it when we are at each other's throats”

He later said it was important that the new councilor align with that goal, and felt that Williams was a good fit.

Williams was immediately sworn in by City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo.

Body found on floor of Black Canyon of the Gunnison

In more somber news out of Montrose, the Sheriff’s Office has announced that a body found last week on the floor of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison has been identified as a 57-year-old John N. Countryman of Denver.

Last Tuesday, Montrose County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked along the South Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office Drone Team assisted in searching the canyon for a possible missing person associated with the abandoned vehicle. Due to diminishing daylight, the initial drone search was unsuccessful.

The following morning, a drone confirmed the presence of human remains on the canyon floor.

On Friday, the body was recovered from the canyon and transferred to the custody of the Montrose County Coroner's Office. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Montrose County Coroner's Office.

A new show on motherhood

This Saturday night in Paonia, artist Rose Costello takes the stage with a new show about what it's really like to become a mother. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

