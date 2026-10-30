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KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 30, 2026

By Audrey McCabe
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:27 AM MDT
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Delta County School District 50J
Lisa Young
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KVNF
Delta County School District 50J

Bodies of two experienced hikers found after pair went missing on hiking trip

The bodies of two young men reported missing in Chaffee County have been found, five days after the pair left Leadville for a hiking trip. Kaden Matsuda, 19, of Ridgway, was found near the body of his friend, Jackson Donlon, 20, of New York. They were camping near Huron Peak when they were caught in a snowstorm. Officials searched for three days, and found the bodies in a basin of West Apostle Mountain in Chaffee County. Foul play is not suspected, and the Sheriff’s Office has said that they will not offer theories as to what happened until an autopsy is completed.

2026's particularly bad wildfire season

Record-low snowpacks and record-shattering Spring heat had the West on edge heading into fire season. What followed was indeed dramatic – and often tragic. Our Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on the summer’s high toll.

Delta County School Board passed a ban on transgender students participating on sports teams aligned with their gender identity

We break down what this policy really means.

KVNF Regional Newscast
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Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe