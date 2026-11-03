KVNF Regional Newscast: November 3, 2026

Midterm election 2026

Today is Election Day! Voters across the KVNF listening area are deciding a number of consequential local, state, and federal races and important ballot measures – and your vote could help shape the future of your community.

If you haven't registered to vote yet, it's not too late. Colorado allows same-day voter registration, so you can still register and cast your ballot in person at a voter service and polling center in your county.

And if you need any last-minute information about what's on your ballot, where to vote, or how to make sure your ballot gets counted, head to KVNF.org/VOTE.

KVNF's news team will be back tomorrow morning at 8 to break down the results, discuss what they mean for our communities, and bring you the latest from across the region.

Colorado wineries turn to yoga and concerts amid sales slump

Colorado’s wine industry is facing a slump in sales, leaving some Western Slope grape growers without buyers and prompting wineries to rethink their business models.

The Colorado Sun reports that wine sales in Colorado have fallen 19 percent since 2020. Last year, growers in the Grand Valley’s wine region had no buyers for about a third of their grapes.

Some wineries are cutting production, pulling out vineyards or even skipping winemaking altogether this year.

The downturn reflects a broader national and global trend, as younger generations embrace other drinks and longtime wine consumers cut back.

But Western Slope wineries are finding ways to adapt. Many are adding concerts, yoga classes and other events to bring visitors into their tasting rooms. Industry groups are also working to promote Colorado wines and connect growers with buyers.

And despite the sales slump, the quality of Colorado wine is improving. At this year's Governor’s Cup competition, 10 of the 12 top-rated wines were made with Grand Valley grapes.

Industry leaders say the current challenges are serious, but not necessarily permanent. Some growers are using the slowdown to replace older vineyards with better grape varieties, preparing for a potential rebound in the coming years.

That’s according to reporting by the Colorado Sun.

Delta County Economic Update

Delta County is experiencing a noticeable shift in the labor force as unemployment levels have risen above the state and the nation. Additionally, affordability in the housing market remains a challenge for potential buyers. For KVNF News Lisa Young has the details.

Colorado turns to the federal government after flooding

Colorado has asked President Trump to declare an emergency disaster for flooding in the southwest corner of the state last week. Such a declaration would help unlock federal funding for recovery efforts. For our Mountain West News Bureau, Adam Burke of KSUT public radio spoke with Governor Jared Polis.