KVNF Regional Newscast: November 2, 2026

"Particularly dangerous" flooding hits southwest Colorado for the second time in just over a week

For the second time in just over a week, heavy rain flooded parts of southwest Colorado on Sunday, the Durango Herald reported. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction called it "a particularly dangerous situation" in a flood warning that, as of Sunday night, was set to run until 4:15 p.m. Monday. La Plata County's sheriff temporarily closed all county roads Sunday afternoon, and by evening areas around Durango, Ignacio and Bayfield were under evacuation orders. Closer to home, provisional U.S. Geological Survey data show the San Miguel River's flow near Placerville more than tripled on Sunday. The state says anyone who needs shelter can call 2-1-1.

In a piece recorded Friday, before the latest storm, Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Caroline Llanes reported on a second straight year of flooding in the Four Corners. "We went from flood to punishing drought back to flood," said state climatologist Russ Schumacher.

Montrose County moves to oppose Parks and Wildlife petitions on prairie dogs and lead ammunition

Montrose County commissioners are moving to oppose two citizen petitions before Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one to end recreational prairie dog hunting on public lands and one to ban lead hunting ammunition statewide. At an Oct. 26 work session, Commissioner Sean Pond asked the board to oppose both before the state wildlife commission meets Nov. 4–5 in Fort Morgan. The commission takes up the prairie dog proposal Wednesday as a first step, and a CPW issue paper says the change wouldn't affect private land. The lead petition isn't on this week's agenda. The county scheduled resolutions opposing both for an Oct. 28 special meeting in Olathe. As of Monday morning, minutes from that meeting hadn't been posted.

Montrose and Ouray counties work to settle a line that's been unclear for more than a century

Montrose and Ouray counties are working to settle exactly where the line between them runs. Officials in both counties say it's been unclear for more than a century, and the fix needs a change in state law. At an Oct. 26 work session, Montrose County staff said six or seven properties with homes would move into Montrose County, where property taxes are higher. "Some people are not going to like this, right? Because their taxes are going to go up doing this," said Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes. At an Oct. 28 work session, Ouray County's attorney put the home count at about six structures.

Delta Health makes interim CEO Nicholas Colleran permanent

The Delta Health Board of Directors has named Nicholas Colleran chief executive officer, according to a Delta Health release published Oct. 29 by the Delta County Independent. Colleran has been interim CEO since March and joined Delta Health as chief operating officer in December 2024.

Election Day is Tuesday: drop off your ballot, don't mail it

Ballots must be received by your county clerk by 7 p.m. Tuesday, and county clerks say postmarks don't count, so drop yours off at a drop box or a voter service center. KVNF's 2026 election guide has more.

After clashing on the dais, Montrose's mayor and a councilmember look for common ground

The Montrose City Council is scheduled to appoint someone to its open at-large seat at 6 p.m. Monday, choosing from three finalists: John Brown, Danielle Godt and Cindee Williams. How the council got here goes back to a statement two of its members put out in September. In June, Mayor Michael Badagliacco and Councilmember J. David Reed were talking over each other at a council work session. On Sept. 8, they released a joint statement called "Common Ground." KVNF's Brody Wilson sat down with both of them to talk about what changed.

