KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2026

Montrose County addresses voter center security breach

The Montrose County Clerk and Recorders Office is addressing an after-hours entry to the voter service center that triggered an alarm and raised concerns about election security. County Clerk Tressa Guynes says ballots were never at risk.

In a statement, Guynes says a door to the polling center did not latch properly after staff closed for the day on October 31. Surveillance footage showed a man entering the vestibule and depositing his ballot in the secure drop box.

Guynes says the man never entered the polling center itself, and police responded after the alarm was triggered.

She told The Montrose Daily Press that “There was nothing nefarious about it. He was innocently opening the door and depositing his ballot.”

Guynes filed an incident report with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. She also said she wasn’t sure why the door failed to latch properly, and that the county planned to have it fixed.

Denver hopes to host 2028 DNC

Denver's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention has new financial backing. The Denver Downtown Development Authority voted unanimously this week to put 40 million dollars behind the bid. Mayor Mike Johnston says the money would serve as a guarantee while organizers raise funds to put on the convention. The city council will consider the proposal on November 23rd. Denver is competing with Boston and Philadelphia. It last hosted the convention in 2008, when Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

Polis urges lawmakers to cut Medicaid spending

Governor Polis is urging Colorado lawmakers to cut Medicaid spending, even though a new income tax could help avoid those cuts. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, Kyle McKinnon reports that Amendment 87 is expected to bring in about two billion dollars a year. That could give lawmakers enough room to balance next year’s budget without making the cuts Polis recently proposed, including about %500 million Medicaid cuts. But Polis told the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee Thursday that higher spending isn’t necessarily leading to better care. He singled out private equity firms, saying they’ve found ways to bill Medicaid more without improving care for patients. The state is also facing a loss of federal funding. Polis warned that if lawmakers don’t slow Medicaid spending growth, it could eat up all the new tax revenue within three years. That would leave none of that money for public schools or child care.

The future of CD3 and the 2028 Presidential Election

Democrat Dwayne Romero lost his bid for Colorado’s Third Congressional District losing by roughly 6,000 votes to incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd. For KVNF Lisa Young spoke with Dea Jacobson, Delta County Democratic Chair, about the importance of the race and what could happen in the 2028 Presidential Election.

