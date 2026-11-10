KVNF Regional Newscast: November 11, 2026

Current snowpack significantly better than last year, but not breaking any records

We’ve had a bit of a break from fall precipitation this past week, but snowpack levels are looking considerably better than they did this time last year. The snow water equivalent in the Gunnison River Basin yesterday was 2.2 inches. On the same date last year, we were at a mere .2 inches. That’s good, but not a record by any means. It just shows how abysmal last year’s snowpack really was.

It looks like once this sunny week ends, we’ll get some precipitation again. And the mountains are forecasted to get some good snow around Nov. 18-21. That’s good news for the ski resorts planning to open this month.

Montrose School Board appoints new member in dramatic meeting

Former board vice-president Ted Valerio resigned on October 13th, leaving a vacancy for the board to fill. Five candidates were interviewed in a special session yesterday.

The board voted 4-2 against appointing candidate Jaime Lopez, and then 4-2 again against appointing Meredith Fishering.

JBoard member ody Hovde then suggested the board postpone making an appointment, but was quickly shut down by other members who pointed out that two candidates remained.

Member Tiffany Vincent then made a motion to appoint Robert Walraven. She stated Walraven was prepared and has time to dedicate to the board.

Hovde expressed concern that Walraven might have a connection to an unspecific situation at Olathe Middle-High.

Balleck said she recognized Hovde’s concern, but said that given that in a small community, it wasn’t unreasonable for him to know someone directly involved .

Then, before the vote, Hovde expressed concern about board members having had private conversations earlier in the day, in violation of sunshine laws. She said that two or more board members had been in a room alone, which would violate open meetings rules.

Board president Neishe Balleck sharply criticized Hovde’s timing, asking why she waited until the motion to appoint Walraven to bring up her concern. Hovde didn't give a straight answer.

The board discussed the possibility of consulting legal counsel about the potential open meetings violation before appointing a new member, but the idea was shot down. The board moved forward with voting on Walraven.

When Balleck called on Hovde to vote, Hovde recused herself. The two then had a heated exchange, with Balleck stating that Hovde's refusal was "out of order."

The remaining board members voted unanimously to appointing Robert Walraven, who was immediately sworn in.

Hovde has previously been at odds with other members of the board, particularly during the investigation into and suspension of former superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson. But last night’s meeting presented a seemingly unprecedented level of tension for the current board.

Paonia hosts multi-cultural gathering

This weekend in Paonia, Ute tribal nations, migrant communities and North Fork neighbors gather for the first Cottonwood Convergence, three days of council, ceremony and celebration. KVNF's Brody Wilson sat down with the organizers in KVNF's studios in Paonia.