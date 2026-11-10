KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10, 2026

Forest Service approves South Uncompahgre forest health and fuels project

The Norwood and Ouray Ranger Districts for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests have approved a project to treat the landscape to be less susceptible to wildfire and more resilient to environmental stressors. The project, officially called the South Uncompahgre Hazardous Fuels and Ecological Resiliency Project, will aim to increase forest and watershed resilience to multiple environmental stressors, including long-term drought, disease, and insect infestations. Approved work across portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau and Naturita Division in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties may begin immediately.

A report from GMUG says that “stressors are all natural processes that can function as important ecosystem drivers when they operate within their natural range of variability. However, when they operate atypically, they can become ecosystem stressors, which can negatively affect the ability of an ecosystem to maintain its natural structure, composition, and function over time.”

The report also states climate modeling scenarios indicate that the drought experienced by the region in recent years is likely to continue. This presents a need for silviculture treatments and hazardous fuels reduction methods, which can achieved by

improving a variety of silviculture conditions. Those include diversity of species, age class, and encouraging drought resistant species where possible. There is also a need to conduct wildlife habitat improvement. GMUG also states it intends to reintroducing fire to ecosystems more frequently as part of the project.

Montrose to unveil new Veterans Memorial Plaza

Montrose is celebrating the dedication of its new Veterans Memorial Plaza tomorrow, on Veteran’s Day. The plaza honors the military service members who have served the nation and the Montrose community.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Veterans will share their remarks at 11 a.m., offering an opportunity to recognize their service and reflect on the sacrifices made by generations of military personnel.

A press release states that the plaza is the culmination of a collaborative effort involving the City of Montrose, Montrose County, and the Montrose Veterans Coalition to establish a permanent tribute to veterans from Montrose and the surrounding region.

Planning for the project began in 2022, with community fundraising and partnerships helping to advance the memorial.

The plaza is just west of the Montrose Botanic Gardens. A retired UH-1 Huey helicopter that was purchased through fundraising efforts led by the Montrose Veterans Coalition will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial.

Congressional District 4 race may not be called until Friday

The Associated Press still hasn’t called the race for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, but Democrat Eileen Laubacher has declared herself the victor.

Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert is down by about 34 hundred votes with 98 percent counted. Those numbers, however, could change at the end of this week.

A few thousand 4th District voters whose ballots were rejected because of signature problems or other discrepancies have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to fix those issues through a process known as curing. Some election officials are waiting until after that deadline to post updated results.

CNN has called the race for Laubacher, but the Associated Press seems to be waiting for those last ballots to come in.

Boebert’s campaign says it expects a recount and is looking into what it calls QUOTE “unusual voting patterns,” but hasn’t offered evidence of wrongdoing. The secretary of state’s office says ballots are being counted according to state and federal law.

If enough people cure their ballots by the deadline, it is possible that an automatic recount will be triggered. If not, Boebert’s campaign can request and pay for one.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District is seen as the state's reddest seat– even more conservative than District 3, which reelected Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd over democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.

Boebert actually got her congressional start in this district but won reelection by only 546 votes in 2022. After her divorce, an embarrassing viral video, and a serious primary challenger, Boebert left for Windsor, to run in the 4th Congressional District.

Republicans had, on average, a 25-point advantage in District 4 when the lines were drawn in 2021, according to Colorado Public Radio. It covers the Eastern Plains, as well as parts of the Front Range counties of Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe, Larimer and Weld. If Laubacher succeeds, she’ll be the first Democrat in the seat since 2008.

Elected officials assess flood damage

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Jeff Hurd visited flood-stricken areas in southwest Colorado last week.

Over the course of two days they met with victims of the historic floods and assessed damage.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KDUR’s Jamie Wanzek reports

Hostile interactions with residents factor into Paonia's debate over future of trash service

Garbage became a focal point in Paonia this summer as hungry bears turned it into a staple of their diet amid drought conditions that reduced their natural food sources. Now, it's back in the spotlight as the town reconsiders its city-run trash program, partly due to the hostility public works employees say they face from residents.

The Paonia Board of Trustees discussed the Solid Waste Enterprise, which provides trash pickup for residents as part of the city’s Public Works department, at last week’s work session.

Public Works Director Ericka Donaldson outlined several concerns with the program, which is serviced by a crew that also handles streets, parks and water. One of the main issues is inconsistent billing, with residents paying significantly different rates for the same services.

Donaldson told the board, “It is a complete mess and I am not gonna sugarcoat anything at all. Nobody's paying the same fees. Nothing is put in correctly.”

She noted that some residents have still received trash pickup despite repeatedly failing to pay their bills.

Employee injuries are another concern. Donaldson said every serious injury in the Public Works department has come from the trash route.

But perhaps the most unexpected part of the meeting was the discussion of how residents have treated public works employees. Donaldson explained that residents will regularly call the city and complain that their trash hasn’t been picked up after it was put out late.

And according to Donaldson, some interactions with residents have become so hostile that she worries about employees’ safety while they’re working the trash route.

Police Chief Garrett Henderson chimed in, adding that residents call or visit the police department to complain when workers don’t return to pick up extra bags.

Public Works leadership painted a picture of how far these interactions have gone. Employee Jordan Redden recalled a former employee who had trash dumped on his front lawn by a resident who was angered that the town hadn’t returned to collect garbage that was put out late.

Trustees discussed three paths forward, with the discussion centered on how to best serve town residents.

The first would be a full rebuild of the system with market-rate charges, new dumpsters, a second truck and tracking software.

The second involves eliminating the ordinance requirement that residents use town service and letting them choose among three private haulers.

The last option is suspending the service while retaining the truck and infrastructure.

Trustee Hunter urged the board to look into financial details for each option.

Since the meeting was a work session, no official decisions were made.