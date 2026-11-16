San Miguel Power Association users likely to face a 14-15% cost increase.

The San Miguel Power Association told Ouray County Commissioners last week that operational costs will likely lead to a roughly 14-15% increase in 2027.

Here’s SMPA Key Accounts Executive Paul Hora told the board that price of transformer has tripled in the last five years, the price of cable has quadrupled, and other operational costs have increased significantly.

Hora also mentioned that, "A lot of our revenue issues are stemming from weather patterns that are abnormal typically we make a significant portion of our revenue in the first quarter of the year when the snow is really good and ski season is in full swing but we had a very mild season this year and that really impacted us. So with all of these constraints, we had quite a bit of lost load this year.”

Hora also told the board that the company is aware that the rate increase is not a small one, noting that it's the largest one they've had in over a decade.

The SMPA board will vote on the rate proposal next Tuesday. If approved, it will take effect December 15, the first billing cycle for 2027.

New information on wildfire fighting deaths

A new investigation report details the circumstances that led to the deaths of four wildland firefighters during the Knowles Fire Entrapment near the Colorado-Utah border. Our Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has more.

Meat producers struggle with lack of USDA-inspected meat processing facilities

With only five USDA-inspected meat processing facilities operating on Colorado's Western Slope, meat producers are forced to book harvest dates months in advance for vital services. The long delays, added travel times and dwindling facilities have created ‘log jams’ for producers and consumers alike.

For KVNF, Lisa Young attended the first Western Colorado Meat Processing Summit held in Montrose during this year’s Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Expo where stakeholders gathered to discuss and find solutions to the ongoing problem.

