Delta families could get lift from federal program to pay for school activities

The Delta County School District is considering how to utilize a new federal scholarship tax credit program. The program could help families pay for pay-to-play activity fees, field trips, academic support & tutoring, and career-technical education.

At last week’s Delta County School Board meeting, Superintendent Amber Clark and Finance director Mike Madden explained the new program established by Congress,

Which takes effect January 1, 2027. The program allows an annual tax credit of $1,700 per individual, or $3,400 for a married couple filing jointly, for donations to a Scholarship Granting Organization.

The district qualifies but would need to partner with an existing 501(c)(3) or create its own.

Federal rulemaking for the program is still in the works, so many details are unknown.

Education Week reports that “Some public school administrators and advocates worry that tuition-charging private schools—especially in states that already have their own tax-credit scholarship programs—will more easily benefit from the scholarship funds than they will." The publication also states that, "Many public school districts have limited experience or comfort with setting up nonprofit organizations, navigating tax policy, or collecting fees from students.”

The Internal Revenue Service has said it plans to publish an update to the draft program regulations by the end of this year.

Hurd returns to Congress as the only Republican delegate from Colorado

When Jeff Hurd begins his second term in Congress next year, he’ll be the only Republican member from Colorado.

Hurd, who represents a massive district that includes Aspen, Grand Junction and Pueblo, says he thought he ran a good race.

But when he saw Republicans across the country losing badly on election night, doubt crept in.

“In a wave election like this, there’s only so much you can control," he said. "So yes, there was a moment in the night I thought we could very well lose the race.”

Hurd defeated Democrat Dwayne Romero in a tight race.

But with Republican defeats across all other Colorado Congressional Districts, Hurd is assuring voters: Message received.

“I think Republicans should take the results from last Tuesday’s election seriously. I think voters are sending a message. And when they do that, we should listen to it, rather than explain it away.”

Hurd says voters want Congress to make life more affordable for Americans – and they want elected officials to stop engaging in partisan theater.

Hurd says he believes CD3 voters rewarded his efforts to work across the aisle on issues like energy and water conservation. He was also able to distance himself from an unpopular Donald Trump by taking some positions that rankled the president.

Drought leaves ranchers in peril

Ranchers have had a tough year. Severe drought devastated crops, forced ranchers to sell off cattle they couldn’t feed, and caused hay shortages across the state. And the stress of all that is having a big impact on their mental health. For our Mountain West News Bureau, Jinny Kim reports from Colorado.