Ouray County nears a 2027 budget that still spends more than it takes in

Ouray County commissioners are scheduled to adopt a 2027 budget Dec. 8. Finance Director Jason Schrock said Tuesday the general fund would end next year with a balance he called "uncomfortably low," and with an ongoing gap of about $357,000. Commissioners agreed to put another $100,000 of lodging tax toward emergency medical services, and Schrock said that and other changes bring the gap close to $200,000. About $394,000 in one-time wildfire mitigation deposit refunds also come due next year.

Ouray County sheriff's office says it has no license plate cameras in use

After a Ouray resident raised the question Tuesday, Sheriff Justin Perry and Undersheriff Tammy Stroup told commissioners their office has no license plate cameras in use and doesn't plan to install any. Stroup said it holds two cameras provided through Homeland Security. "Those have not been hung and there's no intention to do so," she said. Commission Chair Jake Niece said Ridgway Mayor John Clark has raised the idea of a joint statement against the cameras.

Counties brace for more 2x Medicaid work in January

Ouray County counted 588 Medicaid cases in October, a level its human services director compared to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In January, our work will double for Medicaid," she told commissioners. She said people will have to re-establish eligibility every six months instead of once a year, and new work requirements begin. Delta County human services staff gave commissioners a similar warning the same day.

OurWay bus between Montrose and Ouray is ending

Ouray County commissioners voted Nov. 10 to sign a notice terminating the contract for the OurWay bus, which connects Montrose, Ridgway and Ouray, for lack of funding. The county's participation ends at the end of the year, according to the County's notice. A SMART bus between Telluride and Montrose still stops in Ridgway. Ridgway's council takes up its own termination notice Thursday.

Delta County schools face a possible 24% jump in health insurance costs

The Delta County School District's health insurance claims have run at 127% of contributions over the past 12 months, finance director Mike Madden told the school board this month. He said that puts the district in line for a 24% premium increase, "probably about $1.7 million." The plan renews June 30.

The board also voted unanimously to sell the former Paonia bus garage to the Carl E. Berg Educational Foundation, KVNF's Lisa Young reports.

Paonia leans toward selling its Twin Lakes parcel without an election

Paonia's trustees are leaning toward selling the town's former wastewater treatment site without sending the question to voters. The Carl E. Berg Foundation has offered roughly $310,000 for a dark-skies observatory there, KVNF reported last week. In March, the board put off any decision on the property. At a work session Tuesday, staff said state law lets the board sell the land on its own only if the town isn't using it or holding it for a governmental purpose. Trustees plan to take it up Nov. 24.

Montrose adopts its 2027 budget, and glass recycling is on the way

The Montrose City Council gave final approval Tuesday to the city's 2027 budget. At a work session Monday, city staff said they expect to start taking glass in recycling bins within a month or two, once agreements are signed under Colorado's producer responsibility program. Staff said Waste Management would have taken the city's glass for the last five years. "It's just our contract was never updated and nobody knew it," one said.

Delta County's 911 fee rises in February

Delta County's monthly 911 surcharge goes up 9 cents on Feb. 1, to $2.26 a line. County staff said Tuesday the money will build reserves for a dispatch upgrade expected to cost about $1.5 million. On Wednesday, a CenturyLink outage kept some landline customers in western Colorado, including the Delta area, from reaching 911. The county announced shortly after 4 p.m. that service was restored.

