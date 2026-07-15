Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 164

On this week's Regional Roundup, we'll hear about some of the fires burning in the region, we'll hear from evacuees from the Aspen Acres fire, we pay a visit to the incident command post for the Gold Mountain Fire in Western Colorado to hear what it takes to support the hundreds of firefighters battling the blaze, and we'll hear about the ecological impact of the Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado. Then, we hear about concerns over efforts to open up the Roan Plateau to oil and gas drilling, and we visit a boxing class for people living with Parkinson's. We round out the show with a visit to Wyoming, where a new nonprofit hopes to provide afterhours emergency veterinarian care for local pets.

A report on the monsoons which are forecast for the region later in July. (RMCR)

A report on the Renaissance Weekend gathering at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grant Teton, Wyoming. (KHOL)

A report on evacuees from the Aspen Acres Fire. (KLZR)

A feature on the Gold Mountain Fire Incident Command Post. (KVNF)

A feature on the ecological impacts of the Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado. (KSJD)

A feature on the Roan Plateau and opposition to proposals to open it to drilling. (KDNK)

A feature on a boxing class for people living with Parkinson's. (RMCR)

A feature on a new nonprofit in Jackson, Wyoming, to offer afterhours emergency veterinarian care to local pets. (KHOL)