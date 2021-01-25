Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2021

By 2 hours ago
  • Two Forks Club awards funding to Marigold Livestock, Deer Tree Farm & Agroforest, Topp Fruits, Mountain Harvest Bakery
  • 350 Colorado criticizing Governor's new Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction roadmap
  • Consumer groups want Xcel Energy shareholders, not ratepayers, to take on wildfire mitigation costs
  • Lauren Boebert loses another staffer amid Capitol insurrection fallout
  • Scott Franz: Polis promises response to alleged racially disproportionate COVID vaccine distribution
  • Jodi Peterson: Why Colorado won't close 3 coal power plants early

Craig Station
Credit Cody Perry

