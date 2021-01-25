KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2021

- Two Forks Club awards funding to Marigold Livestock, Deer Tree Farm & Agroforest, Topp Fruits, Mountain Harvest Bakery
- 350 Colorado criticizing Governor's new Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction roadmap
- Consumer groups want Xcel Energy shareholders, not ratepayers, to take on wildfire mitigation costs
- Lauren Boebert loses another staffer amid Capitol insurrection fallout
- Scott Franz: Polis promises response to alleged racially disproportionate COVID vaccine distribution
- Jodi Peterson: Why Colorado won't close 3 coal power plants early