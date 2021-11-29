-
The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
