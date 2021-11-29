-
News director Gavin Dahl asks new DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts about the cyber attack and impact on operations. Billing and payment processing resume today.
You might not expect the little town of Crawford to have a bookstore. With a population under 500, the Chamber of Commerce lists 250 businesses in the town. Recently that number grew to 251. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the North Fork Community Chorus performs selections from Handel’s Messiah this Saturday night in Paonia and Sunday afternoon in Eckert. Choral program director Stephanie Helleckson talks about the music, the singers, and why they’re dedicating the performances to Dale Soucek.
KVNF’s Gavin Dahl speaks to Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Press and the Delta County Independent, about his column, OPINION: It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics. Anderson gushed about Lauren Boebert last summer, but has now declared he is one of a growing number of conservatives who have had enough of her antics.
When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
