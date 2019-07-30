Local Motion: Rural ambulance services

In the far-flung communities of the Western Slope, ambulance and emergency medical services are a vital lifeline for residents. In this edition of Local Motion, KVNF's Jodi Peterson interviews three experts to get an understanding of how rural ambulance districts operate and what challenges they face. She speaks with Randy Kuykendall, the director of health facilities and emergency medical services at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She also talks to the director of the North Fork ambulance district, Kathy Steckel, and the manager of the Delta Ambulance District, Kirby Clock.