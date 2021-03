Colorado Ranchers face many obstacles around meat processing. In response to these growing issues Colorado State University is offering a free webinar on Thursday, March 11th from 12:30-2:00PM MST. KVNF talks with CSU's Assistant Professor and Food Systems Extension Economist, Becca Jablonski for the details. More information and the list of featured speakers can be found at foodsystems.colostate.edu.

KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with CSU's Becca Jablonski about resources to support small and mid-scale meat processors in Colorado.