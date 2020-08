Christian McBride Big Band / For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver / Mack Avenue: Get ready for a little education in excellent Jazz and amazing talent; old and new, with the legendary Christian McBride on Bass, Joey DeFrancesco on Organ & Mark Whitfield on Guitar plus drummer Quincy Phillips..Honoring their own legendary heroes and musicalĀ innovators; Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery and Oliver Nelson...Relax and be thankful...