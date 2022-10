Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen are joined by Amber Kleinman, Jere Lowe and Wind Clearwater for a special hour long Fall Pledge Drive episode. They take calls from fans, and carry on with their rambunctious and raucous gardening antics . Join in the fun as they help raise money for KVNF's pledge drive!

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.