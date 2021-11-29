-
I was standing at my desk looking out into the garden I share with neighbors when I saw an American robin come by and pick up an earthworm. This red…
Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss the change of seasons and take your calls about gardening subjects of all…
Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen take your calls and discuss early summer gardening subjects of all kinds (while…
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen are staying home & staying safe, and calling in for this edition of As the Worm Turns.…
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance & Lulu snack on fresh peas and take calls from listeners.Got a question? Email worm@kvnf.org or call during the show!…
Gardener and host Amber Kleinman and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen chat about garlic, pests and thistle, and take calls from listeners.Got…
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart discuss gardening chores and take calls from listeners.
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen get down & dirty with spring gardening chores, and take calls from listeners.
Host Jill Spears and gardening guru Lancer Swigart chat about late winter gardening subjects and take calls from listeners.(Due to a technical problem,…
Guest host Wind Clearwater and gardener Lance Swigart chat about late winter gardening subjects and take calls from listeners.