AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - August 1, 2023

Published August 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT
Mark Waltermire at the Arbol Farmers Market
KVNF
Mark Waltermire at the Arbol Farmers Market

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen and guest Stacy Lowe discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. The worms visit Mark Waltermire at Thistle Whistle Farm. They talk about the connection that Mark has with stories behind what he grows, while they stroll through the pepper patch with more than 150 varieties of peppers. Mark grows specialty vegetables and has diverse farm programming, and educational opportunities at his farm in Hotchkiss.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns Organic Farming