As the Worm Turns - August 1, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen and guest Stacy Lowe discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. The worms visit Mark Waltermire at Thistle Whistle Farm. They talk about the connection that Mark has with stories behind what he grows, while they stroll through the pepper patch with more than 150 varieties of peppers. Mark grows specialty vegetables and has diverse farm programming, and educational opportunities at his farm in Hotchkiss.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.