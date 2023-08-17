As the Worm Turns - August 15, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, & Lulu Volckhausen discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. They also take a trip. to Lucas Farm in Paonia, and visit with Karen VonGontard and Stone Hunter. They talk about some of the biodynamic processes that they do at the farm, and talk about their irrigation system. and other topics.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

