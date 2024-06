Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen are joined by Jere Lowe and take calls from listeners and discuss the grasshopper influx and ways to deal with them. They talk about working in the high heat, keeping your bell peppers safe from pests, soil building and much more.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns is every Wednesdays 6-7 PM.