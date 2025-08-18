As the Worm Turns - August 13, 2025

Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen discuss what is going on in the garden and take questions from callers about gardening topics.

Brad Tonnessen joins the worms this episode. He is the Research Scientist at the CSU Western Colorado Research Center - Rogers Mesa. Brad is working to build community presence and conduct research that benefits farmers. His current research interests include organic methods of pest and disease control in tree fruit and vegetables, organic agroecosystems, integrated pest management, and disease diagnostics.

There is an upcoming Field Day at the Rogers Mesa Research Center in Hotchkiss.

Heres the info...

Please join us for our 4th annual Field Day!

We are inviting the whole community to learn about our latest research and programs.

Free to attend and everyone is welcome!

3:00pm-6:00pm Tables and demonstrations from partner organizations (Bug Table, produce tasting, FREE pizza from the learning council, music, and plenty of education)

3:00pm Welcome, Parking, Sign-in (receive raffle ticket)

4:00pm Field/Research Tour

5:30pm Door Prizes

6:00pm Adjourn

This is a free event, open to the public, and no registration is needed. For any questions, call 970-495-2228 or email brad.tonnessen@colostate.edu

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.