As the Worm Turns - August 20, 2025

Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen discuss what is going on in the garden and take questions from callers about gardening topics.

There will be a Garden Tour on Monday August 25th at 5:30pm at Lance's Garden near Hotchkiss - 14650 3100 Rd, Hotchkiss, CO. Join Lance for a Garden Tour to see what Lance is growing and how he grows his famous carrots! Lance Swigart grows 90% of his own food and harvests 100% of his seeds from a garden location above 6,000' elevation outside Hotchkiss, CO. He has been cultivating his garden for over 35 years and offers the community his gardening knowledge as the host of the local KVNF radio show "As the Worm Turns."

Donations Appreciated ~ All Are Welcome

Hosted by Valley Organic Growers Association vogaco.org and The Learning Council thelearningcouncil.org

Please carpool if you can because parking is limited.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.