KVNF Regional Newscast: December 14, 2021
- State epidemiologist releases vaccine booster efficacy data
- Threatening letters listing addresses of Mesa County DA, elections employees under investigation
- Shelters in Grand Junction help those experiencing homelessness with pets
- Cedaredge trustee Charlie Howe rescinds his resignation
- KVNF's Stephanie Maltarich kicks off new RMCR reporting collaboration on fossil fuel transition with an update on how Delta Brick & Climate Company is using creative entrepreneurship for climate action