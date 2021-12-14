© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 14, 2021

Published December 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM MST
DSC01037.JPG
Stephanie Maltarich
/
KVNF
  • State epidemiologist releases vaccine booster efficacy data
  • Threatening letters listing addresses of Mesa County DA, elections employees under investigation
  • Shelters in Grand Junction help those experiencing homelessness with pets
  • Cedaredge trustee Charlie Howe rescinds his resignation
  • KVNF's Stephanie Maltarich kicks off new RMCR reporting collaboration on fossil fuel transition with an update on how Delta Brick & Climate Company is using creative entrepreneurship for climate action

KVNF Regional NewscastCedaredgeDelta Brick & Climate CompanyStephanie MaltarichRMCRFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationCOVID-19Grand JunctionHomelessnessCOVID BoostersClimate Action
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
