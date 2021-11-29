-
A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
Chronically homeless people make up about 20 percent of the unhoused population. Many approaches to homelessness restrict access to services based on so-called self-improvement criteria. But some service providers are attempting to shift the narrative by offering housing first. KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports from Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition.
