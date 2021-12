What does fish food have in common with methane flaring? More than you’d think, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom spoke with a researcher about a novel use for methane in the West. Plus, we listen back to a conversation with Park Ranger Paul Zaenger, referred to affectionately as the ambassador for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. He retired in October after 40 years at the national park service.

Listen • 8:10