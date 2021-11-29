-
KVNF Regional Newscast 11/26/21
CDC investigated elder care facilities in Mesa County, where unvaccinated staff are believed to be bringing COVID-19 to workCPW held public input session…
Climber Patrick Eells dies on Gilpin PeakNorth Fork Merchant Herald sheds light on Hotchkiss Marshall & Judge keeping marshall's daughter's shoplifting…
Congressman Lamborn re-introduces bill to defund public broadcastingAll Points Transit offering free rides to Montrose youthCDOT opens Hwy 50 all…
Journalist & former Telluride resident Dan Fenster detained by Burmese authorities CPW transferring fish to Sweitzer Lake State ParkCedaredge trustees…
Montrose seeks City Council member, Lake City seeks Town ManagerFaculty at Gunnison's Western Colorado University vote to oust president Greg…
Colorado Farm & Food Alliance applauds review of Interior Dept oil & gas leasing programsCPW studying why elk in Avalanche Creek herd are rejecting their…
Delta Health adding new pediatrics clinicRed Rocks asks for 2500 capacity instead of 175-person limitBreckenridge hiring private security to enforce mask…
Telluride Foundation presents plan for affordable housing on old baseball field at tonight's Ouray Commissioner meetingSan Miguel County wastewater COVID…
Mesa County ICU beds at capacityPolis appoints Maria Berkenkotter to Colorado Supreme CourtColorado recycled less in 2019Report finds insulin costs are…